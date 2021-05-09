Govt tackling examination malpractice head on - Dr Osei Adutwum

Dr Adutwum announced this when he paid a courtesy call on the Anglican Bishops Conference

The government has initiated moves to end the perennial examination malpractices in the country.

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who gave the hint, explained that the new approach involved the serialization of the same examination questions such that different students in the same exams hall might have ten different versions of the same paper making it very difficult to cheat.



“The new strategy which is an initiative of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government through my Ministry in collaboration with the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), would start with this year’s edition of the Basic Schools Certificate Examination (BECE), ” he said.



Dr Adutwum, who announced this when he paid a courtesy call on the Anglican Bishops Conference in Accra last Thursday, stated that the new measure would be extended to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) after few trials, soon.







The meeting created a platform for the Minister to lay bare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s vision on education to the Bishops and also listen to the Anglican Church clergy on how they could contribute towards the attainment of the education transformation agenda.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, was full of praise to the Anglican Church for its role and support toward the nation’s education development.



“My Ministry is ready to collaborate with all Faith-Based Organizations in the country to help push for the development of the nation’s economy through education,” he stated.



Dr Adutwum urged parents to develop interest in the education of their children by pay regular visits to the school and appreciate the work of teachers who were at the centre of the training of their children.



This, he stated, would motivate the teachers to continue working extra hard to ensure that the students got the best of training at school for the benefit of the entire nation.



The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, lauded the Government for the effort at turning the nation’s economy around through the transformation of the education sector.

He told the Minister that the Anglican Church would collaborate with the government to improve the development of education in the country.



“The Anglican Church has large acreage of land across the country ready to be released to the government to support the nation’s development agenda, ” he said.



The Archbishop appealed to the Minister to look at the relationship between the various agencies under his ministry and Education Managers of Faith-Based Organizations in the country to ensure that all stakeholders contributed their quota effectively for the good of all.