Regional News

Govt terminates contract of Engineers & Planners in Savannah Region

The company's contract was terminated due to delays in completing projects

The Roads and Highways Ministry has terminated the road contract between the government of Ghana and Messrs Engineers and Planners contractors.

The contract, which had the contractors working on the Tamale-Salaga-Makango road in the Savannah Region, according to the Ministry, was ended based on what they described as unnecessary delays in its completion.



In a letter dated August 17, 2020, the Ministry directed the Savannah Regional Highways Engineer to terminate the contract.



Fast forward August 25, 2020, a letter from the Savannah Regional Highways Engineer confirmed the termination of the contract.



Work on the 59.12-kilometre road was awarded to Messrs Engineers and Planners in 2016 by the erstwhile government.



The contract was abandoned by the contractor in 2017, when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power.

“The contractor, Messrs Engineers and Planners contractors from all indications have failed to perform under the above contract,” the letter stated.



The contractors, Engineers and Planners, refused to comment on the termination when contacted.



Meanwhile, some staff of the contractors on Saturday, August 22 were seen working on a portion of the road.



They say they are back to execute the contract.



But the Savannah Regional Minister, Adam Salifu Braimah, has directed the contractors to move from the area as a new contractor is coming.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.