Govt to address needs of law students in 2021 mid-year budget review – Attorney General

• Government said it will address pressing needs of law students in 2021 mid-year budget review

• The move is geared towards expanding access to legal education in Ghana



• Already, President Akufo-Addo has the cut-sod for commencement of work on the Law Village Project



Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has assured the Ghana Law School of government’s commitment to addressing its structural needs in the upcoming 2021 mid-year budget review.



According to the Attorney General, a list of concerns and pressing needs of the School have been presented to his office and will subsequently be factored into the mid-year budget review of government.



Giving remarks at the sod-cutting ceremony to commence works for the Law Village Project, Godfred Dame pledged government’s support towards enhancing access to legal education in Ghana.

“A matter of immense concern is the grossly insufficient allocation of funds especially the one cap characterized as goods and services to the Ghana School of Law and I will say that same is the general concern to all institutions under the Office of the Attorney General.”



“In my initial interactions with the various heads of relevant agencies under the Ministry of Justice, I tasked them to present a list of pressing needs and same has been done and with the support of the president, same has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Finance and I assure the director of the Ghana School of Law that those pressings will be will factored into the mid-year review of the 2021 budget,” the Attorney General revealed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for the commencement of work on the Law Village Project, which is an idea that was conceived in 2009.



He pledged the full support of his government in facilitating the speedy construction of the project.



Director of the Ghana Law School, Mr. Kwasi Prempeh-Eck on his part urged the contractors of the project to stick to the timelines of the project that is to be completed in a year from now.

The construction of the Law Village is under the auspices of the General Legal Council (GLC) through the Ghana Law school as part of its medium to long-term plan to expand the infrastructure for legal education in Ghana.



When completed, the Law Village will occupy a 5-acre parcel of the University of Ghana land.



The Law Village will also address the challenges posed by the current dilapidated facilities and traffic congestion at the main law school campus at Makola in the central business district of Accra.





Additionally, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah together with President, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and other dignitaries also inspected on-going works on the Law House project of the office of Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice after the sod-cutting ceremony.



The project when completed will serve as office accommodation for staff of the office of Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.



