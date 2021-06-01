Govt to make teacher welfare an ultimate priority – Ntim Fordjour

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister-designate for Education

The Deputy Minister-designate for Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour has stated that the welfare of teachers must be made a priority as a nation to foster development.



He said developed countries invest more in education and ensure that the needs of teachers are met and that is the secret to their development.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Congregation of the Foso College of Education on May 27, 2021, on the theme ‘Pre- Tertiary Curriculum Reforms in Ghana; Implications for Teacher Education at the Colleges Education in Ghana’, Mr Fordjour joined the call to make teacher welfare the ultimate priority in drafting development policies.



“Teachers are the centre and fulcrum of our economic pursuit and for which I join calls for the ultimate levels of investments into our education systems and in particular our teaching welfare... We can talk of the success stories of Vietnam, Finland, Singapore, Australia and other countries. These were countries that invested heavily in education.”



Meanwhile, the Principal of Assin Foso College of Education in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region Dr Anthony Baabereyire has appealed to the government to give them a financial clearance to be able to recruit more teaching and non-teaching staff to the School.



According to him, the entire college has 41 teaching staff and 71 non-teaching staff. This, he maintained, is woefully inadequate to enhance teaching and learning.