Govt to rebuild demolished Nigerian High Commission building

The Ghanaian government has pledged to rebuild the uncompleted building on the property of the Nigerian High Commission after it was demolished by some armed men in Accra on Friday, June 19, 2020.

At a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said the building will be restored with immediate effect.



"The Lands Commission will proceed to issue a Land Title Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria to regularize its ownership of the property in question...The Government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible,” she said.



The demolition of the property has generated public outbursts and put a strain on the good relations between Ghana and Nigeria.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rendered an unqualified apology to President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigerian over the building which was pulled down at the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra.



The president in a telephone call told his counterpart in Nigeria that "he has directed a full investigation into the incident”.

Akufo-Addo said some suspects have been arrested and arraigned before court.



"Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested and will be arraigned before court,” a release signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President read further.



