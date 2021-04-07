Govt to reclaim lands for affordable housing programme - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor interacting with Francis Asenso Boakye

Source: Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, has disclosed that government will reclaim lands across the country for its affordable housing programme.

He made this known when a five-member delegation from the Ministry of Works and Housing led by the sector Minister, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, called on him in Accra today, Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



"We need to source Lands for the Affordable housing programme in Ghana", Hon. Jinapor told the delegation.



As part of efforts to reclaim government Lands in four major cities in Ghana, particularly in the Greater Accra Region, the Lands Minister announced the formation of a five Member Joint Committee Chaired by his Chief Director Prof. Patrick Agbsinyale.



The Committee was tasked to among others develop proposals for areas to be released by the Lands Commission and by extension Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to the Works and Housing Ministry for the government Affordable housing programme for Ghanaians, especially for the benefit of the teaming workforce.

The move will complement the government’s drive at providing decent and affordable housing for the populace.



On his part, Hon. Asenso Boakye thanked his colleague Minister for the swift intervention.



Ghana's housing deficit stands at nearly two million.