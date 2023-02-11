0
Govt urged to hasten support for Eremon School fire victims

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Peace\\ Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum , Education Minister

Sat, 11 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Bede A. Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra, has appealed to the Government to provide immediate support for victims of the Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) fire disaster.

He said the intervention would bring some relief to them to carry on with their normal academic activities.

“I appeal to the Municipal Assembly, the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, and the entire government led by President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to take immediate steps to bring some relief to the girls and the school authorities,” the MP said.

Bede Ziedeng, who made the appeal in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called on public-spirited individuals and organisations to complement the government’s efforts, particularly in reconstructing the dormitory, which was razed by fire.

About 170 female students of the Eremon SHTS in the Lawra Municipality were displaced following a fire that razed the females’ dormitory Monday night, February 6, 2023, and destroyed all personal belongings.

Not even the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service could save any portion of the building.

Bede Ziedeng said the incident took all of them by surprise, adding; “I am extremely saddened by the development, and I express deep sorrow for the students and the school’s management and staff.”

“I am currently in touch with the school management, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Upper West Regional Minister in finding an immediate solution to the problems so that normal academic work will continue so that the students will not get distracted unduly.”

“On my part, I will make my support available after the school authorities have assessed the situation and given an indication of their priority areas.”

The statement called on parents who had their children in the school to remain calm as efforts were underway to find a suitable solution for the challenge.

