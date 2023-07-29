Govt will continue to partner private health facilities for healthcare delivery - Deputy Health Minister

Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah

The Deputy Minister of Health, Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, has said, government would continue to partner with private health facilities certified by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HFRA) to strengthen health¬care delivery in the country.

This, she said would help the government achieve the Sustain¬able Development Goal (SDGs) three by 2030.



Mrs Mensah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, made this known at the first anniversary celebration of the Chosen Hospital and Fertility Limited at Tetegu, a community in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



“The Ministry of Health as a sector place premium on universal health coverage as a vehicle nec¬essary for the attainment of SDG three by the year 2030, as a result, we are putting every effort to en¬sure that all people living in Ghana have access to equitable, quality, affordable and evidence base pre¬ventive and creative health services without any financial burden.



However, it must be emphasised that, government cannot do it alone and it will need partnerships from stakeholders and private hospitals to join in the vision, to be able to achieve this goal,” she stated.



The anniversary which was held in Accra, commemorated a celebration of love, life, health, excellence, and the resilience of the human spirit.



The hospital started in 2018 at All Faith Medical Centre as a fertility unit, however in 2022, they moved out and established a health centre to combine fertility treat-ment with other medical treatment.

Mrs Mensah commended the Chosen Hospital and Fertility Centre for their significant con¬tribution to the improvement of health and wellbeing of women in the country.



The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Gordon N. A. Attoh in his remarks noted that, “One year ago, we embarked on a mission to create a place of hope and healing, a sanctuary where the gift of life is nurtured with love using modern, evidence based and cutting-edge expertise hence our motto “where life begins”. Today, standing before you, I am filled with immense pride, knowing that this Fertility Centre has become a beacon of light for some couples seeking to build families in the face of adversity. We are indisputably the most affordable IVF service providers in the country”.



He added that, it was worthy to know that the fertility centre had become a beacon of light for some couples seeking to build families in the face of adversity, ‘this means our dream has come to pass.’



Being indisputably the most affordable in vitro fertilisation (IVF) service provider in the country, the hospital had done over 1,200 IVF cycles and delivered over 650 children through IVF, with most of them being multiple babies.







Despite their tireless effort to help couples, he said the centre had also embarked on several outreaches such as eye screenings, general medical checkups, prostate and breast screenings to improve the health of deprived communities.

“Within the year, we also per¬formed several complex surgeries, delivered many babies without any maternal mortality. We also executed life saving interventions, resuscitations and palliative care for many emergencies and severe¬ly ill patients,” he highlighted.



Dr Attoh stressed that, the key among other challenges was the global economic hardship which had affected the cost of pro¬duction, the price of goods and services, adding that the erratic power supply in the community posed a threat to hospital equip¬ment, and most importantly, the lives of their patients.



He said, in spite of the challenges, the Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre has been resilient and pressed on to deliver healthcare with a distinction and quality that their cherished clients deserve.



“Every birth is a testament to the extraordinary dedication of our staff, the state-of-the-art technologies we employ, and the unwavering spirit of our patients who have shown incredible strength and resilience. Our clients have come from as far as Nigeria, Benin, Bawku, Ivory Coast, The United Kingdom, The United States Of America, France and Spain to mention but a few, all the way to the small community of Tetegu, Weija or west McCarthy for the millennials and the bougee neighbours”, he added.



Dr Attoh assured that, the facility will keep striving to maintain the high quality of innovation, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and advocating for the emotional and physical well-being of their patients