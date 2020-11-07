Govt will continue to support institutions of higher learning based on merit - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia embraces Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue to support institutions of higher learning based on their merit in diverse ways.

This he said is to further improve teaching, learning and relevant research in the country



He said this on Friday November 6 when he served as the Guest of Honour at the 5th Congregation of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho.

“I pledged Government’s continued support to our institutions of higher learning based on their merit in diverse ways to further improve teaching, learning and relevant research. “I also commended the University Council and Management for recognizing my good friend Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell’s humanitarian support services and conferring an Honorary Doctorate on him. Congratulations to all the graduands and also to Rev. Fr. Campbell,” Dr Bawumia said in a Facebook post after the event.