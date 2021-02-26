Govt will not purchase coronavirus vaccines to kill people - Dr DaCosta Aboagye assures Ghanaians

Dr DaCosta Aboagye, Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr DaCosta Aboagye has encouraged the public not to fret over safety issues concerning vaccines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He rubbished claims that the vaccine has its side implications that might lead to death.



“Government will not purchase the vaccines to kill Ghanaians, no! it is for our safety against the deadly virus,” he told host, Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.



Dr DaCosta Aboagye, however, urged the Ghanaians who qualify for the vaccine to receive safe doses for protection.

On Wednesday, Ghana became the first country to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India, through the WHO’s COVAX initiative.



Ghana’s active cases stand at 6,404 with 588 deaths.



