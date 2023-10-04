Govt would struggle to build such magnificent edifice - Mensa Otabil praises Michael Boadi Nyamekye

Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the esteemed Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has lavished praise on Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the Founder and General Overseer of Maker's House Chapel International, for the remarkable construction of a magnificent church building in Accra.

Speaking at the opening day of the Experience Conference 2023, Pastor Mensa Otabil expressed admiration for the stunning architectural accomplishment.



He suggested that even the Ghanaian government would face considerable challenges in replicating such an architectural marvel.



He emphasized that his comments were not intended as an insult to the government but rather an acknowledgement of the exceptional achievement by Dr. Boadi Nyamekye and his congregation.



Pastor Otabil drew attention to the condition of certain national landmarks, particularly the National Theatre and the National Conference Center, which were generously provided to Ghana but have suffered from neglect over the years.



"…Many times when we see God use a person like Dr. Boadi Nyamekye here, and you see him and see the amazing work that God has done with him. In this church on this campus, you have one of the most beautiful church campuses anywhere this is, this is a high-class place. You know that.

"This is how even the government of Ghana will struggle to build this and I am not in any way insulting the Government of Ghana. I'm just speaking like Jesus Christ. Let the facts be the facts. Because you know, our National Theatre, which is under severe malnourishment, was built by the Chinese and dashed to us.



"The Pink Lady, the National Conference Center, was also built by, I'm not sure it's easy to Yugoslavia or some other country which doesn't exist now. Built it and dashed it to us. So these are the two premier facilities of the National Cathedral, which we want to build ourselves; that's another story altogether," Pastor Otabil stated during his address.



The impressive church complex erected by Maker's House Chapel International has a five thousand capacity, another auditorium of minimum capacity of 1000 for celebration and a banquet hall.



