Govts silence on violence in neighbouring countries worrisome - Victor Smith

A number of violence marred the voters registration exercise

Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Smith has asserted that the desperation of the government of the day to win power has blinded it from noticing the atrocities going on in neighbouring countries and that he believes is affecting the image of Ghana as a country in the Sub-Saharan region.

In an exclusive interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “The campaign has started to the extent that this administration’s desperation has made them forget certain things that are happening. There are certain things they need to embark on that they have not done so there are certain things going on in the region. There are things going on in Cote D’Ivoire and Mali, both in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region. Has the government issued a statement? I haven’t seen one. I have seen statements from the European Union (EU), the African Union (AU), and the ECOWAS. But people are asking why the government has not issued a statement.



They are pursuing NDC so much that they have lost track . This is because NDC is coming to power. They can see it and they can feel it”.



According to him, it will never have been misplaced if the government showed some form of concern to the neighbouring countries faced with violence. “You are expected as a neighbour and a government in the region to show concern when certain things are happening in the region. You are expected to be able to keep calm and then encourage those who have interfered to respect the democracy and the constitution”.

He furthered that the NPP is trying to rig the elections through intimidation. He noted that if the government has allowed the military to intimidate the people during the voter registration process, then it will not be a surprise if the same happens in the December polls.



In Côte d’Ivoire, President Alassane Ouattara made his intention to run for a third term official. Some Ivorians who were against the president’s decision took to the streets of Abidjan — the capital city, where they blocked roads in protest of the recent decision. Around four people have already lost their lives in the series of violent manifestations sparked by the national political discord.



Meanwhile, Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his immediate resignation on state television late Tuesday, hours after he and the Prime Minister were arrested by mutinous soldiers in a coup.

