Graduate teacher recruitment begins on Monday - NAPO announces

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has announced that the online portals for the recruitment of 6,500 university graduate teachers and non-teaching staff, for whom financial clearance has been granted by the Ministry of Finance, will go live on Monday 2nd November 2020.

Dr Prempeh made this announcement when he took his turn earlier today to make a presentation in the ongoing Nation Building Updates series being organized by the Ministry of Information at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.



His topic ‘Teachers at the Centre of Quality Education’ set out the government’s achievements in respect of teacher reforms since 2017 under Akufo-Addo.

On the wider issue of recruitment into the education sector, the Minister stated that by the end of the government’s first term in office, it would have recruited 93,724 staff, including university graduates, College of Education graduates, non-teaching and replacement staff.