Graduates from tertiary institution mustn’t struggle for job – Prof. Melissa to KNUST

Chancellor of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Professor Mellissa Nobles

The Chancellor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Professor Mellissa Nobles has advised authorities of tertiary institutions to focus on producing an all-round students capable of solving the myriad of challenges bedeviling society.

To achieve this, students should be trained, not only to be responsive to the demands of the society, but also associate closely with their localities to identify and associate with development challenges to be able to develop solutions for progress.



The Chancellor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, Professor Melissa Nobles made these statements while delivering a public lecture as part of her official visit to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.



Her topic was “The Student at the Heart of University Education: Reflections from Chancellor Melissa Nobles of Massachusetts Institute of Technology” and was patronized by management, provosts, deans and students of the KNUST in addition to students and lecturers from other public and private tertiary institutions in the Ashanti region.



According to Prof. Nobles, the 21st century student must be multi-disciplinary with hands-on experience in his or her chosen field of study.

The student must also be allowed to get closer to his or her local community in order to identify and associate with their development challenges so as to develop or proffer appropriate solutions for progress.



The Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, Prof. Mrs. Rita Dickson, assured that management acknowledges students as the core of the university’s existence and that the priority has been to adequately prepare them for real life to make them very useful after school.



KNUST presented to the visiting Chancellor a portrait of herself and some paraphernalia of the KNUST in appreciation of her visit.