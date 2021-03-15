Grassroots Movement for Nana Kwadwo Akwaa congratulates Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament, Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Grassroots Movement for Nana Kwadwo Akwaa congratulates Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central for his appointment as the Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of the eighth (8th) Parliament of Ghana.

In the seventh (7th) Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong served as the Chairman of the Communications Committee.



The Grassroots Movement for Nana Kwadwo Akwaa deem his appointment as very deserving because of the special traits and skills he possesses with regards to security, intelligence, investigations and its other related matters.



Aside Kennedy Agyapong standing very tall among his peers with respect to security and its other related matters, he is in addition a man of the grassroots and possesses special love, care and respect for them.



His commitment and dedication to the welfare of party faithfuls with regards to donations, protection and defense of the vulnerable, pursuit of the interest of NPP and Ghana, among others is unparalleled.

We are very proud of his achievements so far for the Party and Ghana, and will as a result commend him for his continuous support of the grassroots. Grassroots Movement for Nana Kwadwo Akwaa will also encourage him to continue keeping the welfare and progress of the party members at heart for the betterment of the Party.



The Defense and Interior committee will have oversight responsibilities on all security-related matters in the country.



The committee is composed by 18 MPs; nine from either side of the house.

Source: Opambour Agyeman, Contributor