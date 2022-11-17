Great men never really die; your legacy lives on – Farouk Aliu Mahama to his father

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency and son of the late former Vice President Aliu Mahama has eulogized his father on the occasion 10 years after his passing, stressing that his legacy lives on while his phenomenal rise from humble beginnings to becoming Vice President continues to inspire.

“Daddy showed the way with his humility, soft character, intellect, wisdom, and wit when he unexpectedly burst onto the political scene in 2000. Subsequently, Veeps had walked in his noble footsteps even where and when they had stronger convictions on particular issues than their principals. He was a staunch patriot and a stalwart of the NPP who honorably served his country.



It is said that great men never die. Alhaji Aliu Mahama was a great man and his legacy lives on. The Aliu Mahama Foundation, his brainchild, still serves as a social intervention vehicle that alleviates the plight of dozens in deprived areas. The life he led serves as a guiding principle to many,” he wrote.



Farouk Aliu Mahama added that Aliu Mahama is genuinely missed and prayed for the continual peaceful rest of his soul.

“As we truly miss a family giant, we pray almighty Allah to keep his soul in eternal peace until we meet again on the last day of resurrection,” he concluded.



Alhaji Aliu Mahama served as vice president of John Kufuor from January 2001 to January 2009. He died in Accra ten years ago following heart-related conditions.