Greater Accra: 2024 ban on drumming, noise-making begins May 6

File photo: The ban on starts on Monday, May 6, and ends on Thursday, June 6, 2024

The Ga Traditional Council has announced the implementation of a noise-making ban starting on Monday, May 6, and concluding on Thursday, June 6.

This is in preparation for the annual Homowo festival.



In a statement released by Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, it was specified that the ban encompasses all forms of noise-making activities within the Ga State. This includes the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, clapping of hands, and other musical instruments.

Additionally, the statement emphasized the prohibition of celebratory events and funeral ceremonies during this period. Loudspeakers placed outside church premises and mosques are also prohibited, along with roadside evangelism and the use of megaphones.



To enforce the ban effectively, the Ga Traditional Council announced the establishment of a task force in collaboration with REGSEC and various metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies. This task force will work alongside law enforcement and security agencies to ensure compliance with the ban.