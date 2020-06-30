General News

Greater Accra Bar Association donates cash, relief items to three institutions

The Ghana Bar Association's largest wing, the Greater Accra Regional Bar has declared this week as its 'COVID-19 Awareness Week' beginning today Monday 29th June 2020 to Friday, 3rd July 2020.

This gesture is a special initiative by the regional Bar, to complement the efforts of the government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.



According to the President of the Greater Accra Bar Association, Mrs. Efua Ghartey, the initiative is also meant to intensify awareness on the disease and the need for their fellow law colleagues, clients, the judiciary, and the general public to adhere to the laid down protocols for safety and protection.



Against this background, the Greater Accra Bar has made some COVID-19 relief donations to three institutions. The delegation was led by Mrs. Efua Ghartey and the entire leadership of the Greater Accra Bar Association.



The beneficiaries of the donations included the High Court Complex in Accra which comprises 43 High Courts, The Tema High Court which comprises 4 High Courts and the Tema General Hospital.



At the Tema High Court, the items presented were disposable gloves, liquid soap, nose mask, tissue paper, water dispenser, and wall-mounted dispenser. The items for the courts were received on behalf of the Chief Justice by Justice Elizabeth Ankumah, Supervising High Court Judge, Tema.

The Tema General Hospital also received disposable gloves, water dispenser wall-mounted dispenser, face shields, disposable coveralls, hair covers, and N95.



The items were received on behalf of the hospital by Medical Director, Dr. Richard Anthony.



"We are thus, making our humble donations worth over fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢50,000.00) to these three institutions this week. We believe that it is in our collective effort, that is, being each other’s keeper, and ensuring strict observance of these protocols as individuals, that we can curb this menace," Mrs. Efua Ghartey stated.



The gesture also coincides with the commemoration of the 38th Anniversary of the Martyrs’ Day June 30th, a day when three High Court Judges were killed by the JJ Rawlings-led PNDC regime.



"In keeping with our treasured traditions at the Bar, this week is also, a time of serious reflection for us, as we commemorate the 38th Anniversary of our Martyrs’ Day tomorrow, a day when three High Court Judges, namely, Justice Fred Poku Sarkodie, Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, and a Military Officer, Major Acquah lost their lives in the line of duty, on June 30, 1982," Mrs. Efua Ghartey emphasised.

She further stated that in the history of the nation, the Bar has always risen to the challenge of showing leadership and at a time like this, and they cannot stand by while a Pandemic ravages our country and indeed, the world at large.



"For it is in the midst of strife that our humanity becomes evident. We want to thank the individual Lawyers and Law Firms who contributed to making this effort possible, members of the Welfare Committee, the judiciary, and the media," she said.



She continued that challenges carry loads of opportunities, depending on how one faces them.



"That said, we trust that these items shall be put to good use and we shall emerge stronger, safe, and more united in our quest to combat this pandemic," Mrs. Efua Ghartey pointed out.

