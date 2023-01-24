Greater Accra Gonja community Chief to enskin sub-chiefs

Greater Accra Gonja Community Chief, Ewura Ajawuleh Okitikata (I)

The Greater Accra Gonja Community Chief, Ewura Ajawuleh Okitikata (I), will be enskinning a number of his followers as chiefs on January 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Amomorley Methodist School Park in Accra.

Mr. Amadu Issahaku (Ajawuleh Durnya kachariga ne kishenkama chariga) will be enkined as Kichito-wura (Gladema) of Greater Accra Gonja Community Chief while Haruna Shuaibu as Kichitowura (Gladema) of Ga-North Community.



Others to be enskinned are Mr. Yusif Sadia as the Queen Mother of Ga-North Community and Mr. Haruna Salifu Sakan Darifu as Ga-North Youth Chief.



