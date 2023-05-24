Greater Accra Red Cross peacefully elects new executives after 2 years of inactive service

The election of the new executives was held at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Accra GRC

At the 2023 Annual General meeting, the Greater Region of the Ghana Society Red Cross has held in Accra to elect its regional executives after two years of conflicts leaving office positions empty due to misunderstanding between factions within the regional management lead by the former regional manageress Miss Catherine Adasu and the chairman Mr. Dela Ashiagbor.

The event hosted all regional members and national officers of Society at the National Headquarters of the Ghana Red Cross Society to re-unite the society with over two hundred members in attendance from all districts in the region to vote for their favourite candidates to lead the Greater Accra region.



In an opening speech by the chairman of the event Mr. Solomon Gayoni Gbolo who is the current acting Secretary General of the Ghana Red Cross at the national head quarters, mentioned that the members and volunteers of the society should work hard as team team to serve humanity as mandate of the Red Cross Society spells. He advised that members should let go all conflicts to clear all misconceptions about the regional branch of the society to help rebuild the old strong image of the Society to attract the support of the donors and the interest of other national societies. The Chairman of the event promised and emphasised that the Red Cross has picked up a new leaf so therefore all issues have been cleared and all old management members have been laid off to bring sanity to the region after two years of inactive service.



He called on the entire Greater Accra regional Red Cross members welcome newly elected managers of the region and rally behind them to help build forces for the growth of the Ghana Red Cross Society.



The acting regional manager Dr. Kelvin Yeboah in his report after acting for the past few years thanked the national office for their backing to restore peace in the region. He commend the media for their support over the years and still seeking continuous backing to be able to extend its good works to the entire Ghanaian society. He congratulated the newly elected managers of the region and requested for their commitment and hard work to take the region branch to a different level. He mentioned that the members of the society should build much confidence in the new team since the old management have been sacked from office after the days successful elections.



The newly elected management of the region are led by:

Dr. Kelvin Yeboah - Regional Manager and Secretary;



Mr. Emmanuel Atsu - Regional Committee Chairman;



Mr. Eric Gregory Kwatia - Committee Vice Chairman;



Mr. Kofi Obuobi -Public Relations officer;



Mr. Peter Rockson Dzogbenu - Legal Advisor;

Mr. Abdul Rahaman Tagoe - Health Advisor;



Mr. Nicholas Amakye - Regional Youth Representative;



Mr. Danso Bernard - The Regional Treasurer.



The following are the regional committee members of the region:



Joseph Impram;

Edmund Kyei Mireku;



Clement Zormelu;



Charles Tanko;



Joshua Nortey.



Mr. Atsu Emmanuel chairman of the regional committee expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of all the newly elected officers to the all members for their massive support and a successful event. He again requested for their support for a peaceful running of the regional office to serve the region in harmony and in good spirit. He announced that regional office will soon start operation after few years of closer and all chapters as well as reviving all districts, chapters and clubs of the society.

In an interview with the Public Relations officer Mr. Obuobi he mentioned that the region will soon come out with a model to strengthen communication within the region and its targets when the regional office starts full operation and that will be communicated to the media soon.