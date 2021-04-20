Greater Accra Regional Minister’s work will affect NPP’s support on the ground – John Boadu

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

Since his arrival, Henry Quartey, the Accra Regional Minister has earned plaudits for his drive and determination to clear the city of some of its age-long challenges.

Under the ‘Make Accra Work Again’ campaign, the Minister has moved to have some buildings in waterways demolished and also clear the dirt that has engulfed the city.



But these commendable works by the minister could negatively affect the New Patriotic Party’s chances in the next elections, John Boadu, the General Secretary of the party has said.



In an interview with Angel FM, John Boadu conceded that Henry Quartey is doing good job but submitted that his activities could pose a challenge to the party’s interest.



John Boadu who was speaking on the role of General Secretary in party in power said that there must be a balance between initiatives of the government and its possible effect on the party.

“One thing you look at is that government works does not go against party support on the ground. For instance, the work being done by the Greater Accra Regional Minister is good but it will affect party support on the ground. So, you have to find a way of balancing it so that the country will move forward and the party members will also understand," he said.



John Boadu explained further that in the implementation of policies, a balance must strike between the policy and its implementations.



"Obviously, it will affect people party people. The traders who are being sacked and the trotro drivers who are being told not to park at a particular place, all of this will affect the party so there must be a balance. There can be a policy that is very good but its implementation could affect the party people so you always have to balance it," he added.