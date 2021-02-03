Greater Accra Zabarma Chief urge Ghanaians to adhere coronavirus protocols

Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar has admonished Ghanaians to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and also listen to health workers advice in order to avoid coming into contact with the 2nd wave of infections.

He said the country continues to record increased trend in the numbers of daily COVID-19 positives active cases and deaths, he believes with wearing of nose masks, washing of hands with soap under clean running water, using of hand sanitizer periodically and avoiding crowded places will help to mitigate the further spread of the 2nd wave infection.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief said this in a Press Statement issued by the Sad'dauna of thr Palace Alhaji Abdul Razak Musah to outlined the palace activities for the year 2021.



According to him, the cabinet members were tasked to be proactive in the discharge of their duties for the betterment of the Zabarma and Zango communities in the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

Alhaji Musah revealed that the palace will operate from 8 am to 11 am from Monday to Thursday and 8 am to 10 am on Friday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



He said the palace assure persons who send letters and requests to the palace Secretariat that their issues will be addressed in due time and expressed its gratitude to the Zabarma communities in Accra for their understanding and support during the break.

