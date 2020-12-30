Greater Accra Zabarma Palace goes on break

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President of Ghana Zabarma Association, Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar, has announced that his palace will go on break for a period of three weeks.

Pro-Umar Tanko who doubles as the President of Coalition of Zabarma Chiefs stated that the break begins on Monday, December 29, 2020 and ends on January 19, 2021.



According to him, over the past years, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief's Palace has been saddled with work associated with the Zabarma and Zongo communities within the Greater Accra Region.



The collective decision to go on break according to him was to allow the members to have enough time with their family and friends.



He said due to COVID-19 pandemic which was associated with lockdown, the palace through its cooperate social responsibilities supported the people within the Zongo and Zabarma communities.



The palace also had some educative interactions with the people in Zabarma communities on Election 2020 and also the need to adhere to the government directives in mitigating the further spread of the Corona virus which affected millions of people globally.



He stated that the palace has had a very stressful year hence the need for the three weeks break. He added that the palace will from the above mentioned date seize from all activities including attending of naming ceremonies, marriages, award ceremonies, among others officially.

He therefore urged the cabinet members and the members of the Association to take the break period to rest as the palace have many issues on hand to address in 2021 for the benefit and betterment of the Zabarma people and Ghana as a whole.



He called on the people of Zabarma communities to live peacefully with others and ensure that they do the right thing at all times.



Meanwhile two secretaries would be coming to the palace to receive complaints and letters that would be taken care of when the palace resumes work, the Secretariat would be opened to the general public between the hours of 12 p.m and 2, 30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.



"I wish to remind all Ghanaians that COVID-19 is still with us and we should always remember to cover our noses and mouths with a masks and sanitise our hands often. Wash your hands with soap under clean running water and avoid crowded areas," he noted.



"I wish Ghanaian's Allah's gift of wisdom and guidance on our journey to finding a peaceful resolution to the political misunderstanding that has befallen the Nation".

