Greater Accra Zabarma chief commends Ishmael Ashitey for ensuring peace in region

Ishmael Ashitey was commended for mitigating the activities of Land Guards within Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey has been commended by the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President of Ghana Zabarma Association Alhaji Sarki Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko for the role he played in ensuring peace during this year's Homowo.

He again commended the Minister for mitigating the activities of Land Guards within the regional capital.



According to him, the Regional Ministry has been headed by prominent personalities like Sheikh Ibrahim Kojo Quaye, Hon Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo among others who have also contributed their quota to the development of Greater Accra hence the need to commend and acknowledge their efforts.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief who said this in an exclusive interview with the media in Accra .Sarki urged the Zabarma Communities in Ghana to take advantage of the free Senior High School and enroll their wards.

He further advised the Zabarma communities in Ghana to ensure that they all have birth certificates and also death certificates when the unfortunate happens.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief further appealed to the Electoral Commission through the Regional Minister to ensure that language does not become a barrier to prevent one from voting , as it is enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana in the citizenship act and voters right.



He also applauded the government for supporting Ghanaians in this difficult time with free water and electricity.

Source: Thomas Acheampong, Contributor

