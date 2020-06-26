General News

Greater Accra police unaware of newly installed CCTV cameras across the capital

Police in Greater Accra have disclosed that they are not aware of the mounting of new public CCTV cameras in several parts of the capital.

Over the past weeks, newly installed CCTV cameras have been seen across town, notably, Mamprobi, Laterbiokoshie and its environs.



The CCTV cameras which is common in most countries is used to increase surveillance in communities and to curb the upsurge of crimes in society.



Ahead of the December polls, this could be a strategy by the police to monitor any activity which may compromise the elections.



Residents and commuters have expressed worry about the new technological developments, citing insecurity.

According to them they have been left on the fence since there has not been any official explanation to the reason for mounting the CCTV cameras.



When GhanaWeb reached the Greater Accra Police PRO, Afia Tenge for clarification, she denied knowledge of such developments in the capital.



GhanaWeb will follow the story to keep readers updated on the issue.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.