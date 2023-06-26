Greed, Corruption has engulfed leadership in Ghana – Rev. Korankye Ankrah

Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Sam Korankye Ankrah

Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International, Sam Korankye Ankrah, is worried about the level of greed and corruption that has engulfed Ghana’s leadership.

He indicates that Ghanaians do not benefit from resources entrusted to the care of their leaders, who are mandated to ensure equitable distribution.



The preacher noted that after elections, leadership in the country engages in politicking instead of focusing on their responsibilities to the people of the country.

“To our politicians, I want you to know that people are hurting; people are suffering to the extent that we are coming to the point where people are losing faith in our democratic practice and go to the polls to even vote.



This is because at the end of the day, when we elect our officers and officials and we entrust the leadership of this nation and resources into their hands, at the end of the day we do not see the resources being turned into everybody’s benefit. We see greed, corruption, fighting, politicking from the beginning to the next election,” he said in a video sighted by MyNewsGh.com.