Greed will land you in deep trouble - Nana Ofori speaks on Adu Boahen's alleged shady deals

Nana Ofori Owusu has sent a word of advice to the embattled Minister of State in charge of finance at the Office of the President, Charles Adu Boahen and all Ghanaians to be wary of their actions and behavior.

Mr. Charles Adu Boahen has been dismissed from office following an exposé on galamsey (illegal mining) by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I.



The Minister of State reportedly said to Tiger Eye that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, required $200000 token as an appearance fee from an investor for to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



This revelation was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, who in an undercover investigation into top-level corruption that undermines investor confidence in Ghana, posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates.



Charles Adu Boahen is said to have told the undercover investigators that Vice President needs the appearance fee to avail himself and offer his support to the investor.



This was when he was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.



Reacting to the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori Owusu noted that it is greed that leads people to engage in corrupt practices as in Mr. Adu Boahen's case.

"I see this as greed and lack of commitment to public service", he stated.



Although he made it emphatically clear that his submissions are not targeted at Mr. Adu Boahen as he wouldn't attempt to condemn him, he however urged the leaders and the citizenry to behave appropriately and be people of integrity.



Nana Ofori said that when a person is appointed to a public office or any office, the person must conduct himself or herself in a manner that brings honor and respect to the office as well as his or her personality.



"Your mind should be pure. Your heart must be pure and do your work because if you don't do that, something may go wrong and bring disgrace to you. If care is not taken, it could have implications for you to have other issues; criminal and other things", he advised.



