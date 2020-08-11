General News

'Greedy' Ahwoi telling 'blatant lies' in his book - Owusu Bempah

Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited has descended on the Ahwois describing them as 'greedy old men'

Ernest Owusu Bempah who was reacting to the content of Prof Kwamena Ahwoi's "Working With Rawlings" book, disclosed how former President Jerry John Rawlings made a 'terrible mistake' because of the manipulations of the Ahwoi's.



"These are greedy old men who want to manipulate political leadership in the country. Who doesn't know the Ahwois . . . his (Rawlings) mistake was to allow you take juicy positions in his government . . . after Rawlings' term ended they made the man make a terrible mistake by lying to Jerry John Rawlings . . . then they moved to Atta Mills . . . the Ahwois were taking over, Mahama himself I'm surprised he is making terrible mistakes by aligning himself with the Ahwois because he was also complaining when he was a Vice President that the Ahwois had taken control of everything . . ." he said on Neat FM.

"What did they wanted to achieve by coming out with this book four months to election . . . my message to the Ahwois is that . . . nobody can erase the legacy of Rawlings . . . distortions and lies, propaganda . . . outright blatant lies," he added.





