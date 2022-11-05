30
Menu
News

Greedy Bofrot, Ghana mp3 Nana, Ghana is a crime scene - Protestors tell Akufo-Addo to resign

KUME PREKO DEMO 9.jpeg Demo

Photos (12)

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Demonstrators in the "Kume Preko Reloaded" protest have, through inscriptions on placards, made their grievances known to the government.

Notable among the inscriptions is the call for the resignation of the President and the current leadership of the country.

Written on placards the protestors held in their hands are inscriptions like "Power belongs to the people. Resign Now!!!"; "Over 10 million Ghanaians may be homeless & 85% sleep rough"; "Mr. President, You are wearing a pair of oversized shoes. Step down."; "Nana, Ghanaians are tired of your government" and "New Constitution Now."

Other inscriptions that could be found are "Greedy Bofrot"; "#Just Resign Enough is Enough"; "Theft loves silence #Speak up"; "Boo the President", among many others.

The protestors have told GhanaWeb that the government must act now and save the country from impending doom.

Some noted that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb.

Below are some of the inscriptions on the placards:











Click Photos for more pictures

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: