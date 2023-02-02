Greedy Mahama is a scary alternative – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Controversial politician and lawmaker for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong says John Dramani Mahama has not proven to be a better leader.

He insists that even when John Dramani Mahama knew that he could have another term after his first term, his incompetence and greed was on display.



Kennedy Agyapong says the alternative (as in Mahama returning to power) is scary and will advise the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure that they choose a leader who can help them break the eight.



“John Mahama hasn’t proven himself to be a good leader because he failed this country. So giving him another opportunity… When he went out of power he was going around telling people that he has learnt his lesson.

"From his track record, he needs only four years. Even when he knew that if he manages the economy well he will have another term, he could not manage the affairs of this country well.



"Now that he has only one term, God know what he’s coming to do if it’s not greed. This message is for the NPP that the alternative is no good for Ghana and therefore we have to be careful and whatever decision we are going to take and make sure we think of the country first,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.



Kennedy Agyapong was of the view that if the NDC does not field John Dramani Mahama they have a chance of causing an upset because to him, a new face “stands a better chance than Mahama”.