Green Ghana Day: Akrofuom District Assembly collaborates with AGA to protect Jimi River

Some citizens who observed Green Ghana Day

The Jimi River remains a major source of water supply for the Akrofuom District, Obuasi township and its adjoining communities.

Over the years, the River has being destroyed by illegal activities such as mining, felling of trees, burning, and others exposing the river to direct sunshine.



The Akrofuom District Assembly led by the Chief Executive, Maurice Jonas Woode has teamed up with the mining giant, AngloGold Ashanti to grow more trees along the river banks of the Jimi river to protect it.



The event was to mark this year's edition of Green Ghana Day. The Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021, by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo as part of an aggressive national afforestation/reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change. The maiden edition was held on June 11 2021, where an estimated 7million tree seedlings were planted across the nation.



Vegetation on the shoreline, combined with the meandering curves of the stream or river, helps dissipate stream energy, resulting in less soil erosion and flood damage.



According to Maurice Jonas Woode, the Jimi Dam operated by AngloGold Ashanti as the main source of water to the Mine and the communities within the mine is important hence there was the need to protect it by growing more trees.



"This will also help in making sore that the water body do not dry up", he said.

He lauded the president for instituting the Green Ghana day saying it has presented an opportunity to show patriotism, exhibit commitment to the protection of the forest resources, and to demonstrate the resolve to leave children with a richer and greener Ghana.



He said the District is aiming at growing 30,000 seedlings this year with most of them to be distributed to the various electoral areas, schools and churches within the district.



Woode again mentioned that the Assembly in collaboration with the Forestry department has rolled out mechanism to protect the seedlings that have been planted since the program was introduced in 2021, and pledged that those that will be distributed this year will also be protected to serve their purpose.



On his part, Palmer Aikins Amponsah, who read speech on behalf of the Bekwai District Manager of the Forestry Commission mentioned that the department has taken stock of coconut, mango, orange and other seedlings and entreated residents of Akrofuom to come to their offices for them to plant.



He seized the opportunity to caution those who illegally cut down trees to desist from such act since the forestry department are prepared to clamp down on those who indulge in such acts.