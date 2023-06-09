Green Ghana Day: Ashanti Region Seedling Contractors demand GH¢28 million owed them

File photo: Ashanti Region Seedling Contractors Association demands GH¢28 million payment from govt

The Ashanti Region Seedling Contractors Association has demanded payment of a GH¢28 million debt from the government for the supply of seedlings used for the Green Ghana Day celebration, in 2021 and 2022.

This was contained in a report by citinewsroom.com.



The association reportedly tried various interactions with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, but despite numerous guarantees that the government would pay them, each one turned out to be ineffective.



The Secretary of the Ashanti Region Seedlings Contractors Association, Gloria Amponsah, who spoke to the media house, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure the members are paid.



“I want to plead with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the President that we have done our part, so they should pay us. Because if you don’t pay us, how can we go into another project?” she said.



Earlier today, June 9, 2023, the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day was held to plant trees.

The government, this year aimed to plant 10 million trees nationwide.



