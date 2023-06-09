Green Ghana Day: Don’t turn events into corruption schemes – Suhuyini to government

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has called on the government to ensure it does not change the course of the Green Ghana Day into a corruption schemes=.

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Lands and Forestry Committee opined that the government has not been clear and transparent in accounting for the amount of money invested in the programme.



The MP was speaking in parliament on Friday, June 9, 2023, during the observation of the third edition of Green Ghana Day.



“The President in 2022, in his State of the Nation Address (SONA), revealed to this House that they had successfully planted 7 million trees, 2 million more than was initially planned to be planted. However, the Minister, weeks earlier, in an answer to a question in this same house, reported that only about 4.89 million trees were planted.



“Mr. Speaker the question therefore is, how many trees indeed were planted and how much did we throw at the plantation of these trees?” he quizzed.



The Green Ghana Day was established by the government of Ghana with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in March 2021, as part of the afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost vegetative cover of our forests.



The country aims at planting 10 million seedlings throughout the country this year while nurturing the over 30 million trees planted in 2021 and 2022.

ABJ/GA