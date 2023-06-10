Green Ghana Day: Ghana Police Service marks day with tree-planting exercise

Green Ghana Day was commemorated on June 9, 2023

The Ghana Police Service on June 9, planted some trees in commemoration of the 2023 Green Ghana Day at the National Police Training School (NPTS) located at Tesano, Accra.

They joined the president and the rest of the country to mark the day whiles sharing pictures of the exercise on their Twitter page.



Friday, June 9, 2023, was the third edition of Green Ghana Day.



The Green Ghana Day was first launched by the government in 2021, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda to restore the lost forest cover of the country.



The maiden edition targeted planting five million trees, but over seven million trees were planted.



Last year, over twenty-six million trees were planted, exceeding the target of twenty million.

A total of 10 million seedlings are expected to be planted across the country this year while nurturing the over 30 million that were planted in 2021 and 2022.



See pictures of the tree-planting exercise by the Ghana Police Service here:





#PHOTONEWS | The Ghana Police Service today, 9th June, 2023 joined the rest of the country to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day, with a commemorative tree-planting exercise at the National Police Training School (NPTS), Tesano, Accra.#GreenGhanaDay #LetsGoPlanting pic.twitter.com/b6Cnt2uXTx — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 10, 2023

