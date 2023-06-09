Green Ghana Day: Speaker suspends sitting today to commemorate 2023 Green Ghana Day

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Parliament of Ghana in collaboration with the Forestry Commission would, today, Friday, 9 June 2023, at 10:00am hold a short exercise within the precinct of Parliament to commemorate the 2023 Green Ghana Day.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin will lead Members of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service Staff to plant about 300 tree seedlings at Parliament House, the official residence of the Speaker, Deputy Speakers, Leader’s village, Clerk-to -Parliament among others.



Considering the importance of this national exercise, the Speaker will suspend sitting today to enable Members of Parliament join their various constituencies to plant trees in the towns, communities and villages in their constituencies, a statement signed by David Sebastian Damoah, Director, Media Relation said.



The Speaker, Members of Parliament and the entire staff of the Parliamentary Service will participate fully in the national exercise.



This year’s edition of the Green Ghana Day exercise is being marked on the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health” with a target to plant at least 10 million tree seedlings across the country.

The nationwide exercise is part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda to restore degraded forest landscapes and to contribute to global efforts to fight climate change.



Parliament says it sees the preservation and protection of the forest as a collective responsibility of a nation.



In view of this, Parliament is calling on state agencies, institutions, faith-based organisations, and members of the general public to demonstrate their patriotism by actively participating in the tree-planting exercise.