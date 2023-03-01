Green Ghana Initiative: Government to plant 10 million trees this year – Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said government has reduced its target for the Green Ghana Initiative this year, to enable it devote attention to nurturing to the already planted trees across the country.

The Minister revealed this when he announced government’s intention to plant 10 million more trees this year.



Government, despite its target to plant 20 million trees in 2022, planted some 22,671,696 million trees across the 16 regions of the country instead.



According to the Lands Minister, this year, the target was reviewed downwards as government wants to give more attention to nurturing the already over 30 million planted trees over the two years.



This is to ensure the tress reach maturity.



Speaking to journalists, on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, the lands Minister urged Ghanaians to own the initiative by government.



“This year the president of the republic has decided that we lower the target to 10 million trees,” Mr Jinapor stated.

“This is to enable us devote much attention to nurturing over 30 million trees already planted to ensure that all of them reach maturity,” the Minister added.



The Minister further disclosed that his Ministry is partnering with the departments of parks and gardens and the urban roads to implement a Green Street Project.



Under the Green Street Project, trees are being planted in the medians of streets and avenues of major roads in the various cities across the country to beautify the cities at the same time fight climate change.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the Green Ghana Initiative to rally Ghanaians for a nationwide tree-planting exercise.



The Minister for Lands in March 2021, launched the maiden greening project as part of activities to mark the International Day of Forests on 21 March.



