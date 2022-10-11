Green streets project kicks off

Planting of a tree ongoing

The first phase of the Green Streets Project kicked off on Saturday, 8th October 2022, with the planting of ornamental seedlings in some road medians of Accra.

The Director for the Department of Parks and Gardens, Rev. Charles Okine together with the Technical Director, Forestry, at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Joseph Osiakwan led the planting exercise with Members of the Planning Committee, Forestry Commission and some selected workers of the Youth in Afforestation to plant Tabebuia pallida (Trumpet Tree) from Spanner, Tetteh Quarshie through the Shiashi-Okponglo stretch to Legon.



The team irrigated the seedlings together with other ornamental trees, already planted along the shoulders of the roads and uprooted weeds that covered ground.

The Green Street Project which is intended to grow some type of trees to improve the aesthetics of the cities and towns will extend planting in three other cities; Kumasi, Tamale and Sekondi-Takoradi.