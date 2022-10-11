0
Menu
News

Green streets project kicks off

39174698 Planting of a tree ongoing

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The first phase of the Green Streets Project kicked off on Saturday, 8th October 2022, with the planting of ornamental seedlings in some road medians of Accra.

The Director for the Department of Parks and Gardens, Rev. Charles Okine together with the Technical Director, Forestry, at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Joseph Osiakwan led the planting exercise with Members of the Planning Committee, Forestry Commission and some selected workers of the Youth in Afforestation to plant Tabebuia pallida (Trumpet Tree) from Spanner, Tetteh Quarshie through the Shiashi-Okponglo stretch to Legon.

The team irrigated the seedlings together with other ornamental trees, already planted along the shoulders of the roads and uprooted weeds that covered ground.

The Green Street Project which is intended to grow some type of trees to improve the aesthetics of the cities and towns will extend planting in three other cities; Kumasi, Tamale and Sekondi-Takoradi.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Related Articles: