Group CEO of Access Holdings Herbert Wigwe, five others die in helicopter crash - Reports

Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe is reported to have died in a helicopter crash along with five others including his wife and son in California-USA, according to saharareporters.com

The portal, which cited its sources from TheWill News said the helicopter was headed for Las Vegas when the crash occurred on Friday, February 9 near a border city between Nevada and California, USA.



US officials are also reported to have confirmed the crash. The Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter is said to have been carrying about six people when the incident took place.



San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they had been made aware of the helicopter crash after 10 pm on Friday evening.

"We are not able to confirm how many people were on board or their names. No survivors have been located," the County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that no survivors have been located as of Saturday morning.



