Group begs Akufo-Addo not to sack New Juaben South MCE

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of New Juaben South has pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to retain the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Municipality, Isaac Apau Gyasi.

The MCE has come under sharp criticism from a section of residents in the Municipality for non-performance.



Reports indicate that he is among a list of government appointees to be sacked by the President as he reconstitutes his government for his second term in office.



The Concerned Youth of New Juaben South on Thursday held a press conference in Koforidua to tout the achievements and hard work of the MCE with appeal for him to be renominated as MCE.



Kwadjo Opare Ebenezer, Secretary to the group listed that “residential roads have been completed, construction of Osabene – Kentenkle road on going, construction of Kwabesco road at Zongo is also ongoing, construction of Monlovia road ongoing, construction of Abogli road ongoing, construction of 210 meters of 0.6 U-drain is also ongoing, then redevelopment of Nsukwaw drainage is also ongoing, the Municipality Assembly block is ongoing, construction of staff quarters is ongoing, distribution of motorbikes to 51 assembly members”.



He continued, “when you move on to sports; construction of youth resource center at Koforidua is ongoing. On Social intervention and people with disability; Our municipal chief executive disbursement of items and cash to people with disability and needs, in conclusion unlike the other MMDs whose posture allegedly contributed to the loss of parliamentary seats which belongs to the NPP.

“The conduct, commitment and dedication of Mr. Ike Apau contributed to the brilliant performance of the NPP in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary election in the New Juaben South constituency. We again ask that H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will grant the good people of New Juaben south the desire of our heart and as the four more for Nana mantra went, we also ask another term for Mr. Ike Apau Gyasi to do more for us in the New Juaben South”



In the area of water and sanitation, the group said: “the construction of 10 seater toilet facility at Sarkodie Basic school has been completed, construction of an institutional toilet at Srodae has been completed, construction of 10 seaters institution toilet facility at Islamic school has been completed, construction of 18 seaters WC toilet facility at Presby primary B at Koforidau has been completed, supply of covid-19 water facility at Koforidau central market, supply of covid- 19 water facility at Agatha market, construction of mechanised borehole at Nsukwaw L/A KG block, water facility to Zongo market and water facility at New Juaben Serwaa market.”



They also mentioned that, the MCE has also helped stimulate the local economy citing the “construction of two-storey lockable stalls at Zongo and it’s ongoing, construction of 40 units lockable stalls at Zongo market is ongoing, construction of two-storey lockable stalls at formal children park”



The group said the hard work of the MCE led to an increase in votes of the party in just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



“The NPP Parliamentary Candidate Hon. Okyere Baafi had 40758 votes and Nana Akufo Addo had 45070 votes which were as a result of monumental projects that our honourable had done.”