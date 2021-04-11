Group call for Allotey Jacobs as Deputy Fisheries Minister

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Social Commentator

Source: Arkoh Isaac, Contributor

A group calling itself Friends of Allotey Jacobs (FAJ) and largely sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs as the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Acquaculture Development.

The group said Mr Jacobs remarkable contributions, achievements and experience in the sector which had ended him the accolade "the ducated fisherman" would bring massive change to the sector.



Addressing the media in Cape Coast Saturday, Mr Ransford Amoasi, and the Chairman for the Group said since Mr Allotey's resignation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) he had shown good faith with the president’s vision and must be emulated to attract more independent minded people in NDC to join NPP.



The NDC recently expelled Mr Jacobs from the party for what it described as misconduct and anti-party behaviour after the Party's Disciplinary Committee made the recommendation and was adopted by the Functional Executive Committee unanimously.



But prior to that, Mr Jacobs had announced he was no longer a member of the NDC saying he "dismissed” himself from the party long before their dismissal."



The Group further noted Mr Jacobs had declared support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for putting Ghana on the right track which buttressed his confidence, objectivity and dedication to national course.

Additionally, the Group said the move will end the practice of "winner takes" and called for apt legal reforms to end the polarisation and high tension characterising the ‘Winner-Takes-All’ Politics threatening Ghana’s fledgling democracy.



"Winner-takes-all and the politics of exclusion manifest at all levels of society, including intra-party level, where those deemed not to have contributed to the electioneering of a candidate, or held different views, face marginalisation and exclusion."



“Winner-takes-all is divisive, and appropriate constitutional amendments ought to be made to deal with the challenges it poses to Ghana’s fledgling democracy,” the Group said.



It further urged government to inculcate vigorously in Ghanaians the values that underpinned good governance spanning - patriotism, honesty, respect, tolerance, consensus-building, integrity, and good citizenship to nationalism.



The Group rallied the support of all stakeholders to make the government's vision for the fisheries sector, promoting Aquaculture Development, Enhancing Sustainable Marine Fisheries Management and Fisheries Infrastructure Development a success.

That was in conformity with government's determination to increase its support to the aquaculture industry with the objective of increasing domestic fish production to gradually offset the importation of fish and fishery products, and create additional job opportunities along the aquaculture value chain for the teaming unemployed youth particularly in rural communities.



"The marine sector was being faced with declining fish stocks, therefore, “If immediate preventive actions are not taken to halt the decline, Ghana will continue to be a net importer of fish in the next 2-3 decades. The Government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not allow such a calamity to befall the nation," the Group said.



They praised government for initiating pragmatic steps that will halt the declining marine fish stocks in our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) - closed season, reducing illegal fishing and Promoting Stakeholder Participation in Fisheries Management.



They added that the fisheries sector provided economic livelihood to a large number of the population, particularly those in the coastal and inland enclaves which is estimated to be about 10 percent of the total population as envisaged by the Sustainable Development goal 8.