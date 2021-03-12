Group calls for removal of Oware Tweneboah as Fanteakwa North DCE

Nana Sakyi Amankwa, an NPP patron and Twafohene of Begoro is aspiring to be the next DCE

If the demands of the Concern Youth of Fanteakwa North are what President Akufo-Addo will go by, then there is the possibility that Mr. Oware Tweneboah may lose his position as the DCE for the area.

According to the aggrieved youth, their incompetent DCE has failed to deliver on his mandate and therefore does not deserve another term in office.



Addressing a press conference in Begoro, Kingsley Asiamah, one of the spokesmen for the group indicated Fanteakwa North District needs someone who can forestall unity and bring development in the area.



He attributed the NPP's below-par performance in the last year's election to selfishness and tribal politicking on the part of the DCE and some party leaders. He said they need someone who can bring a positive change in the District ahead of the 2024 elections.



The group also claimed that the DCE does not have any achievement that the party can boast of.



They have since appealed to the President not to be deceived by the support he has had from some chiefs since they are doing so for selfish gains and not in the interest of the District.

According to the youth, although 4 persons have shown interest in the DCE position, the President should consider giving the mandate to one Nana Sakyi Amankwa, a patron of the party and also the 'Twafohene' of Begoro and Fanteakwa Traditional Area, whom they believe can rebuild the NPP and the District at large.



"We as Concern Fanteakwa Youth Association have thrown our support for Nana Sakyi Amankwa, a patron of good standing for NPP and also The Twafohene of Begoro and Fanteakwa Traditional Area.



"We believe in him and we know he has the interest of the development of Fanteakwa North at heart. He has all the leadership qualities to move the District forward in the right direction" they said in portions of a statement issued last week.



It added, "We, therefore, encourage opinion leaders and well-meaning people of Fanteakwa North and Begoroman to be concerned with who becomes the next District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa North because our district is far behind in development."