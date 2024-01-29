Group calls on Volta Regional House of Chiefs to probe allegations against paramount chief

Paramount chief of Aflao, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Aflao is calling on the Volta Regional House Of Chiefs to investigate allegations leveled against the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V.

The said group described the paramount chief's leadership and style of governance as tyrannical which was taking a toll on the peaceful co-existence of the people and various divisions of the traditional area.



The report was addressed to the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Torgbiga Tepre Hodo on December 7, 2023, and was jointly signed by some prominent citizens of Aflao including the convenor of the group, Brig. Gen (rtd) Edward Lord-Attivor, Prof. Ernest Dumor, and H.E Ambassador Michael Hamenoo among others.



The report addressed the recent impasse between the Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, and the Left-Wing Division of the Council, led by Torgbi Kpotaka resulting in the Left-Wing Division's attempt to secede from the Aflao Traditional Council.



It delved into some of the root causes of the impasse, expressed opinions, and recommended possible solutions to arrest the present escalating situation and prevent future occurrences.



The report recommended among other things that included:

Allegations leveled against the Paramount Chief and issues raised by the Viepe Chiefs, elders, and prominent citizens of Aflao be subject to an inquiry by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, to avert the complete disintegration of the Traditional Area.



The Left-Wing Division should be advised to reconsider its decision to secede from the Traditional Council.



The paramount chief should be advised to change his leadership and style of governance to bring a peaceful resolution to the myriads of problems in the area.



It is the wish of the group that the Volta Regional House of Chiefs helps to provide training to all traditional leaders and Chiefs in interpersonal relationships and what constitutes good governance going forward.