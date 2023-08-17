Group commissions new mortuary for Kintampo Municipal Hospital

The commissioning of the Kintampo Mortuary

A group calling itself "Kintampo Family and Friends, Both Home and Abroad", on Friday, August 4, 2023, commissioned a new mortuary to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital to complement the hospital's main mortuary which many observers have described as old and insufficient.

The beautiful edifice situated just next to the main mortuary has a bathroom and showers to make bathing dead bodies more convenient.



The commissioning was done by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo North, Isaac Baffour Ameyaw in the presence of the head of administration at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital, Seth Antwi, Head of finance, Issah Abdulai, the Paramount Chief of the Wangara community, Nana Fanyina III, Regional chief Imam of the Alsuna Muslim Group, Alhaji Sheikh Gariba, the Deputy Chief Imam for Kintampo, Mallam Yahaya, Deputy Chairman of the Kintampo Municipal Health committee, Sheikh Alhaji Yussif Baba Tanko as well as other opinion leaders and the public.



In a speech read on behalf of the group, Sheikh Alhaji Yussif Tanko, a member himself, said, "The facility will help provide dignified and respectful services to our brothers and sisters before their final journey".



He highlighted a few achievements of the interest group since its formation, which included the provision of an ambulance for the municipality, raising funds to cover the cost of surgeries of some needy patients etc, and called on every citizen of Kintampo to join them or contribute in their ways towards the municipality's development.



He called on stakeholders to assist the mortuary with water and fridges to ensure quality preservation of the corpse.



The hospital's head of administration, Seth Antwi, on his part, expressed his profound gratitude to the group for their kind gesture and appealed to other groups or philanthropists to also contribute towards the development of the hospital and Kintampo as a whole.

He added that the mortuary needed a borehole and called on stakeholders to assist.



The Wangara Chief, Nana Fanyinama III, also speaking at the event, said that even though the new mortuary facility is built to serve the Muslim community, Muslims will continue to use the main mortuary, adding that the main purpose of the new facility was to help reduce the pressure on the already existing mortuary.



He also assured the hospital’s authority of the efforts he would put in place to construct a new borehole at the mortuary as requested.



The MCE for Kintampo North, Isaac Baffour Ameyaw, addressing stakeholders at the event, said the commissioning of the new mortuary was timely considering the frequent occurrence of accidents in Kintampo that often leads to many sustaining injuries and others losing their lives.



He further thanked the 'Family and Friends Affairs' group for helping to reduce pressure on the central government and the inadequately resourced assembly; the Kintampo Municipal Assembly headed by him.