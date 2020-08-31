General News

Group condemns lynching of another suspected witch

Logo of Sisters Keepers’ Association

A women-led group Sisters Keepers Association has condemned the lynching 60-year-old woman Madam Meri Ibrahim from Sumpini in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The group said in a statement that the lynching is unfortunate considering the fact that the nation was thrown into a shock following a similar incident that led to the death of 90-year-old Akua Dente recently.



"The Association highly condemns the inhumane treatment meted out to the woman and therefore call on the necessary law enforcement agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.



The Association wishes to bring to the notice of the public that Alzheimers/Dementia is a condition among the elderly therefore the need to have enough knowledge about this disease to inform our relationship with them in these times.

Sisters Keepers Association would want to assure the general public that we have taken keen interest in this issue and will pursue it till the actors involved are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others," the statement which was signed by Abena Opokua Ahweneé-Head of communications said.





