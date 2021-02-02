Group confers award on Francis Owusu-Akyaw for selfless service

Mr. Francis Owusu-Akyaw receiving his citation from a member of the Youth Awards Ghana (YAG)

A group named Youth Awards Ghana (YAG) under the auspices of Nkay Events Management over the weekend conferred an award on NPP member and Minerals expert, Francis Owusu-Akyaw.

In a citation, the group acknowledged the parliamentary hopeful for showing an exemplary commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Ghana.



The group particularly noted that Mr. Owusu-Akyaw had taken time to pursue development for the people in the Juaben constituency.



The Minerals expert was also cited for ensuring that other communities in the Ashanti Region, as well as others across the country, benefit from his development agenda and projects.



Reading out the content of the citation to Mr Owusu-Akyaw at an official ceremony at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) conference hall in Kumasi, Christopher Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nkay Management said the Minerals expert had empowered people who had less education.



He noted that Mr Owusu-Akyaw had with the great commitment shown to have the interest of the underprivileged at heart.



The CEO said the youth in Juaben are particularly happy with the numerous contributions of the minerals expert including the construction of infrastructure and the supply of COVID-19 items to the people in all the communities in Juaben.

Describing Mr. Akyaw as an outstanding figure, the CEO said the group was happy honoring such a true statesman and patriot.



Speaking to this reporter after receiving the award, Mr. Owusu-Akyaw said he was grateful for the honor done to him.



He said the organizers had shown they were monitoring the little contributions he was making to make the lives of people better.



The Minerals expert said it is more blessed to give than to receive, adding that he was committed to doing his best for society anytime he has the opportunity.



Mr. Akyaw urged other members of the public who are well to do to ensure they support the needy in the society when they get the chance.

