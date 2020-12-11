Group demands removal of 9 NPP officials including MCE for sabotaging Agona West MP

Member of Parliament for Agona West Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison

A youth group aligned with the governing New Patriotic Party in Agona West Constituency of the Central Region are asking the party to with immediate effect, sack some party executives whom they claimed worked against the interest of the party in the just-ended elections.

The group, Agona West Youth, has identified nine (9) persons it alleged campaigned against the re-election bid of the Member of Parliament for Agona West Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison.



According to a statement issued by the group, the party executives surreptitiously campaigned for skirt and blouse against the sitting Member of Parliament.



It is for these reasons they want the following people sacked from their respective positions especially Justina Assan, the Municipal Chief Executive for allegedly sponsoring the campaign against the MP:



Ibrahim Mohammed (Ako Mohammed) – 2nd Vice Chairman



Yusif Maiga – Organizer



Isaac Kwame Duker (Kona) – Deputy Organizer

Anthony Kwame Kum ( Ato Preko) – Deputy Youth Organizer



Adama Seidu – Deputy Women’s Organizer



Isaac Buabeng – Communication Officer



Justina Assan, MCE ( she sponsored all the evil plans against MP)



Najib Mohammed – Nasara



Emmanuel Owusu aka Ampofo

The Agona West Youth stated emphatically, threatening the Municipal Chief Executive to “pack from the Assembly within 3days else we will remove her”.



Meanwhile, Mrs Morrison who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection retained the Agona West seat for the New Patriotic Party having polled 30,606 out of a total of 59,193 valid votes cast.



Her closest challenger Paul Ofori-Amoah of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 27,674 while an independent candidate Ishmael Kofi Tekyi Turkson got 1,007 votes.



For the presidential, President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP polled 33,888 votes as against NDC’s John Mahama’s 23,861.