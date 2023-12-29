Group fetes Agbetikpo flood victims

A group that calling itself "The Honorables" has deemed it right to celebrate Christmas with flood victims at Agbetikpo-Sikor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The community members hugely affected by the Akosombo- Kpong dam spillage had a taste of goodness as they received comestibles to celebrate the yuletide.



The Akosombo dam spillage in October 2023 led to the displacement of an estimated 35,857 people in the Volta and other adjoining regions.



Children were the most affected as school activities were halted to pave the way for their classrooms to be used by the community members.



Life hasn't returned to normalcy months after the spillage since the people continue to live in classrooms and safe havens created by the government.



President of "The Honourable' Josephine Bosompem during a dinner with the affected people underscored the need for individuals, corporate entities to complement the government's effort in supporting the flood victims.

"It's so pathetic that the people in Agbetikpo-Sikor and other communities had to go through these hard times".



It wasn't their fault to experience this predicament so I want to urge individuals, corporate entities and other civil society groups to support government efforts in salvaging the situation, she emphasized.



Women Organizer of The Honorables, Lydia Maame Amofaa on the other hand appealed to the government to expedite actions to resettle the people.



She thus encouraged the affected people to continue to have hope in the Lord and believe that their life would not remain the same.



