Group fights stigma against infertility

Childless couples association set up to help address stigma against infertility

The Medical Walking Egg Center, a health facility, has set up an association of ‘Childless Couples’ to help address the issue of childlessness and stigma against infertility.

The association is expected to help people have access to In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) at an affordable cost, and also assist women who at a point in time cannot have children, to adopt children.



An official at the Medical Walking Egg Center, Nana Yaw Osei, explained that women are mostly stigmatized with infertility especially from in-laws, colleagues and friends.



Speaking in an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise programme, Mr Osei revealed that a lot of people go through trauma, following the stigma they suffer from infertility.

Even people who have decided not to have children suffer a backlash from society for their decision.



This he said must stop.



He stated that "the fact that one is childless does not mean one is infertile”.

