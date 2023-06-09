3
Menu
News

Group laments lack of development in Agbogba, disappointed in MP, MCE

State Of Roads In Akatsi Abhor State of roads at Agbogba Akatsi Abhoo

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A group calling itself Agbogba Akatsi Abhoo resident and landlords association have expressed disappointment in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo and their MCE, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann over what they claim to be developmental neglect in the area.

The group bemoaned the deplorable state of road networks and the absence of a police station among many other things in the area.

Being one of the voting capitals of the NPP in the Greater Accra region, the residents said they expect to be given a fair share of the national cake in terms of development, however, not a single road in the area has been tarred.

The deprived residents have threatened to advise themselves in the upcoming 2024 elections if the government fails to address their concerns.

They have appealed to philanthropists to help them put up a police station to curb robbery and criminal activities in the area

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling