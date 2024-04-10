Group lauds Bagbin's leadership qualities

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

A group of women in the Eastern Region have praised the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for his leadership skills.

According to the group, Bagbin has demystified the high office of the Speaker and created a sense of ownership among people due to his affable approach to relating to the Ghanaian people.



“When the Speaker visited Kwahu during Easter, he was setting the bar for affability a notch higher for those who would come after him. This sociable display by the Rt. Hon. Bagbin makes him the'swaggiest' Speaker of the whole of the Fourth Republic,” said Emelia Darkwa, spokesperson of the Eastern Women of Courage and Character (EWCC).



During this year’s Easter celebration, the Speaker is said to have stormed Kwahu, the town that has become the annual melting pot for Easter revelers.



Emelia Darkwa was full of praise for the speaker's visitation. She spoke about his philanthropic exploits, which he often undertakes during Easter.



In 2022, Bagbin was in Adjei Kojo in Tema, where he celebrated his birthday with orphans and the less privileged in the care of the Catholic Action for Street Children Centre.

“Such a large heart is a major point for Alban Bagbin. He is the people’s speaker. We are grateful for such a speaker and pray that God will satisfy him with a long life and good health,” she added.



On her part, Fatimata Esi-Berko, another member of the EWCC, reiterated the long-standing call for Alban Bagbin to be decorated with a national award.



“I originally come from the Volta Region, and I can tell you that in that region, the Speaker is seriously celebrated because of the compassion he showed towards the region when it experienced flooding recently.



"He is also well appreciated for the advocacy he has made for the completion of the Keta Sea Defense Project, among others. And for me, it is things like these that should attract special national recognition. We doff our hats for the mega support Bagbin gave to the Nadowli Hospital in Upper West recently,” she said.